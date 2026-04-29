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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down 8.5%, opening at $124.5030 after a $130.71 close, with only 63 shares traded in the move — a sharp price drop on very light volume.
  • Merck KGaA has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a P/E of 18.69 with low leverage (debt/equity 0.27) but is trading below its 50‑day ($134.82) and 200‑day ($139.52) simple moving averages, signaling weaker technicals despite solid fundamentals.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck KGaA.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.71, but opened at $124.5030. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $124.5030, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 8.5%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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