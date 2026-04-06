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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from a close of $123.87 to an opening price of $132.29 but later last traded at $122.52 on just 94 shares, and the stock is reported down about 4.3%.
  • Fundamentals/technicals: Merck KGaA has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a P/E of 18.72, yet the stock is trading below its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages (around $140.66 and $139.57), suggesting recent technical weakness.
  • Interested in Merck KGaA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.87, but opened at $132.2910. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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