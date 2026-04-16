Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Sells $140,600.00 in Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,874,767.28. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 6,900 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $47,817.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 100 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $690.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 713 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $4,919.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 903 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $6,311.97.

On Thursday, April 9th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 1,006 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $6,941.40.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 248 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,798.00.

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Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ MRDN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 10,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,918. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.58 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock

About Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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