Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.40 million. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.010-4.150 EPS.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MMSI

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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