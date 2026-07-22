Meritage Homes (MTH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.4286 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Meritage Homes's revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts: Sign Up

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $85.38.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Meritage Homes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,273 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $79,066.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,147.74. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 265.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meritage Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meritage Homes wasn't on the list.

While Meritage Homes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here