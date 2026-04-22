Meta Platforms (META) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $55.3590 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3%

META stock opened at $668.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.10. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $486.36 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,562 shares of company stock valued at $105,310,238. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $872.00 to $908.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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