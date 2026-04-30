Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $840.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $900.00 to $840.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the social networking company's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Arete Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $830.24.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of META stock traded down $61.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $607.23. 25,174,688 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628,888. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 167,155 shares of company stock valued at $107,067,129 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bayban increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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