Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $599.53 and last traded at $600.47. 28,416,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 15,925,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $632.51.

Specifically, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This trade represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total transaction of $383,048.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,653.12. This represents a 22.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total transaction of $509,716.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,930.54. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $908.00 to $865.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Meta and raised its price target to $810 , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Benzinga/RBC reaffirmation

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Meta and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: New research ranked Meta among the top S&P 500 companies in AI adoption, reinforcing the view that its AI investments could support longer-term growth. CNBC AI adoption study

New research ranked Meta among the top S&P 500 companies in AI adoption, reinforcing the view that its AI investments could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $835 target, saying early AI monetization and enterprise adoption could improve sentiment around Meta’s spending plans. Yahoo Finance/Bank of America note

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a target, saying early AI monetization and enterprise adoption could improve sentiment around Meta’s spending plans. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is reportedly working on an AI pendant and broader wearables efforts, which could open new product opportunities but remain early-stage and speculative. PYMNTS wearable report

Meta is reportedly working on an AI pendant and broader wearables efforts, which could open new product opportunities but remain early-stage and speculative. Negative Sentiment: European consumer groups filed complaints under the Digital Services Act, alleging Meta has not done enough to stop financial scams on its platforms, raising the risk of regulatory scrutiny and fines. Yahoo Finance DSA complaint

European consumer groups filed complaints under the Digital Services Act, alleging Meta has not done enough to stop financial scams on its platforms, raising the risk of regulatory scrutiny and fines. Negative Sentiment: Meta is also facing a planned multi-billion-pound group legal action in the U.K. over scam ads on Facebook and Instagram, adding to liability concerns. GlobeNewswire legal action

Meta is also facing a planned multi-billion-pound group legal action in the U.K. over scam ads on Facebook and Instagram, adding to liability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Instagram resolved a security issue after hackers reportedly tricked Meta’s AI support chatbot into granting account access, highlighting ongoing platform trust and security risks. TechCrunch security issue

Instagram resolved a security issue after hackers reportedly tricked Meta’s AI support chatbot into granting account access, highlighting ongoing platform trust and security risks. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s stock also saw pressure after reports of an insider sale, which can add to short-term selling sentiment even if the transaction was modest. TipRanks insider sale report

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.84 and a 200 day moving average of $636.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $132,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $69,502,379,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $59,963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,806,712 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $34,734,628,000 after acquiring an additional 878,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,558,637 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $26,112,735,000 after acquiring an additional 310,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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