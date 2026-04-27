Metallus (MTUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $303.4670 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Metallus alerts: Sign Up

Metallus Stock Performance

MTUS stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Metallus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $798.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metallus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Metallus in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Metallus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Metallus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metallus news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $62,059.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,976,268.28. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Metallus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Metallus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,569 shares of the company's stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metallus in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Metallus by 89.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,414 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Metallus by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company's stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Metallus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metallus wasn't on the list.

While Metallus currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here