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Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged several metaverse-related equities — including Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW) — as the most active metaverse stocks by recent dollar trading volume.
  • “Metaverse” stocks provide exposure to AR/VR, 3D platforms, digital goods, social worlds and related blockchain infrastructure, but they typically carry higher volatility and long-term uncertainty as technologies and consumer adoption evolve.
  • The named firms offer different ways to play the theme — LAWR from HR/software, EDHL via digital marketing services, GMM in virtual content/3D and AI, and HUBCW in metaverse and quantum-focused cybersecurity solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, Global Mofy AI, and HUB Cyber Security are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, enable, or monetize immersive virtual environments—covering areas like AR/VR hardware and software, 3D platforms, digital goods, social worlds, and related blockchain infrastructure. Investors use the term to describe equities that provide exposure to the potential growth of these virtual economies, which can span large-cap tech firms to niche specialists and typically carry higher volatility and long-term uncertainty as the underlying technologies and consumer adoption evolve. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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