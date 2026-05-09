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Metaverse Stocks To Research - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Robot Consulting (LAWR), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and Everbright Digital (EDHL) were highlighted as the top metaverse stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • Robot Consulting focuses on human resource solutions and plans to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, with its Labor Robot cloud-based HR management system as its core product.
  • Global Mofy AI provides virtual content production and digital asset services for the metaverse in China, while Everbright Digital is a Hong Kong marketing firm that says it is deeply involved in metaverse-related technologies and digital marketing services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, and Everbright Digital are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Metaverse stocks” are shares of companies that investors believe could benefit from the growth of virtual, augmented, and immersive digital worlds often referred to as the metaverse. These companies may include firms involved in gaming, social media, cloud computing, semiconductor chips, virtual reality hardware, and software platforms that support online 3D environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robot Consulting Right Now?

Before you consider Robot Consulting, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robot Consulting wasn't on the list.

While Robot Consulting currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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