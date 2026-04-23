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Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Metro logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • 52-week low: Metro (MTRAF) fell to a new 52-week low of $65.77 (down about 0.8% intraday), trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (around $69).
  • Mixed quarterly results: Metro reported $0.83 EPS, missing estimates by $0.04, while revenue of $3.85 billion topped expectations; the company posted a net margin of 4.44% and ROE of 14.73%.
  • Analyst stance: Three analysts rate the stock a Buy and one a Hold, with TD Securities and BMO reaffirming positive ratings and an average consensus of "Moderate Buy."
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTRAF

Metro Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Metro had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG, trading in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the symbol MTRAF, is a leading international wholesale company focused on supplying the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Through its METRO Cash & Carry division, the company operates self-service wholesale outlets that offer a broad assortment of food products, fresh perishables, non-food items and hotel and restaurant equipment. Metro’s business model caters exclusively to professional customers—hotels, restaurants, caterers and independent retailers—enabling them to purchase in bulk at competitive prices.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Metro has grown its footprint across Europe and Asia, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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