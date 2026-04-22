Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Metro logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Metro hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as C$89.30 (last C$89.60) mid-day, down about 2.9% with ~480,167 shares traded and a market cap of roughly C$19.22 billion.
  • Analysts have trimmed targets and ratings recently; the consensus is a Hold with an average price target of C$106.43 (two Buys, five Holds).
  • Insiders sold 11,844 shares over the last three months (insider ownership 0.14%), while Metro reported quarterly EPS of C$1.11 on C$5.11 billion revenue and shows a P/E of ~19.95 and debt-to-equity of 69.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$89.30 and last traded at C$89.60, with a volume of 480167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$99.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Metro from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$106.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Metro

Metro Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metro

In related news, insider Geneviï¿½Ve Bich sold 4,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.13, for a total value of C$402,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,251,245.01. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Dan Gabbard sold 2,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.67, for a total transaction of C$287,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,193,294.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,844 shares of company stock worth $1,096,119. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Metro Right Now?

Before you consider Metro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metro wasn't on the list.

While Metro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines