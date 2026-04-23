Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,505 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $76,619.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,784,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,016,383.80. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $3,938.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,774.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,814 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $80,971.22.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,800 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $229,824.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,871 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,931.93.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,600 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 456 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $9,279.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,005 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,044.70.

Get Mexico Fund alerts: Sign Up

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 41,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Fund by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mexico Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mexico Fund wasn't on the list.

While Mexico Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here