Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.44. Mfs Muni Inc Tr shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 101,893 shares trading hands.

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Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 181,261 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,492 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,800 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,658 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Mfs Muni Inc Tr

MFS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: MFM is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed municipal bond portfolio within a single, publicly traded vehicle.

At least 80% of the trust's total assets are allocated to investment-grade municipal debt, with the flexibility to invest up to 20% in non-investment grade or unrated securities when market conditions warrant.

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