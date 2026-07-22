MGIC Investment (MTG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $297.5380 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.12 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 59.63%.The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $29.97.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MGIC Investment from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $534,940.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,791. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 560,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,936.38. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $76,901,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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