M&G's (MNG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

M&G (LON:MNG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.90% from the stock's previous close.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 288 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 320 to GBX 315 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 342 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 296.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&G

M&G Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 306.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.61. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 213.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 324.50.

M&G (LON:MNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 12.60 EPS for the quarter. M&G had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

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