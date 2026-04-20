Michael Dean Brown Sells 1,109 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 1,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $87,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,560,286.39. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $747,035.73.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Dean Brown sold 2,612 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $206,348.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Dean Brown sold 8,910 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $704,068.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,941,459.30.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $4,949,645.80.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 930,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Travel + Leisure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 517,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,599 shares of the company's stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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