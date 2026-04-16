Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $23,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,864,626.94. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,845,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,908. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion and a PE ratio of -37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Munro Partners increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company's stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $14,814,000.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jane Street committed roughly $6 billion for multi‑year AI cloud services and made a separate $1 billion equity investment, giving CoreWeave meaningful long‑term revenue visibility and a deep‑pocket strategic customer. Read More.

Jane Street committed roughly $6 billion for multi‑year AI cloud services and made a separate $1 billion equity investment, giving CoreWeave meaningful long‑term revenue visibility and a deep‑pocket strategic customer. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Meta expanded its partnership with CoreWeave with roughly $21 billion in new commitments through 2032, further enlarging the company's secured GPU compute backlog and supporting faster revenue growth expectations. Read More.

Reports say Meta expanded its partnership with CoreWeave with roughly $21 billion in new commitments through 2032, further enlarging the company's secured GPU compute backlog and supporting faster revenue growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum + analyst upgrades: market coverage and upgrades (and coverage noting a ~45% one‑month rally) have triggered institutional flows and momentum buying, reinforcing the bullish narrative around AI demand. Read More.

Momentum + analyst upgrades: market coverage and upgrades (and coverage noting a ~45% one‑month rally) have triggered institutional flows and momentum buying, reinforcing the bullish narrative around AI demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed — several insiders (including Brian Venturo and others) sold large blocks under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; raises headline risk but filings indicate planned sales rather than ad‑hoc dumping. Read More.

Insider sales disclosed — several insiders (including Brian Venturo and others) sold large blocks under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; raises headline risk but filings indicate planned sales rather than ad‑hoc dumping. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave priced $1.0 billion of 9.750% senior notes due 2031 — the sizable, relatively high‑coupon debt increases leverage and fixed interest costs as the company scales, which could pressure cash flow and margins. Read More.

CoreWeave priced $1.0 billion of 9.750% senior notes due 2031 — the sizable, relatively high‑coupon debt increases leverage and fixed interest costs as the company scales, which could pressure cash flow and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large CapEx and financing risk — analysts warn CoreWeave's hypergrowth plan requires tens of billions in CapEx, raising execution, dilution and margin risk if growth or financing conditions change. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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