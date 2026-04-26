Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBOT

Microbot Medical Stock Up 0.9%

MBOT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc NASDAQ: MBOT is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microbot Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microbot Medical wasn't on the list.

While Microbot Medical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here