Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Microchip Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.09.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 526,552 shares of company stock valued at $47,130,465 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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