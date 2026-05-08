Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.78.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $36,879,915.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares in the company, valued at $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 526,552 shares of company stock worth $47,130,465 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 188.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 217,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here