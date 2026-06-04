Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,079.57, but opened at $1,007.10. Micron Technology shares last traded at $973.8870, with a volume of 12,553,033 shares changing hands.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.64 and a 200 day moving average of $429.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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