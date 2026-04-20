Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $435.90 and last traded at $448.42. Approximately 31,772,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 40,673,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.07.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5%

The company's 50-day moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average is $319.30. The firm has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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