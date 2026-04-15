Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $439.32 and last traded at $456.23. Approximately 40,061,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,994,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.66.
Specifically, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — Lynx Equity raised its price target from $700 to $825, citing extended capacity sell‑outs and clearer revenue visibility, a direct bullish catalyst for flows. Lynx Equity Raises Micron (MU) PT, Suggests Aggressive Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion tied to AI — Micron reported steep non‑GAAP margin gains as AI demand lifted mix (HBM/DRAM), supporting higher profitability expectations going into the next quarters. Can Micron's Margin Expansion Continue Amid Strong AI Demand?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting estimates — Multiple shops have raised revenue and FCF forecasts, pushing price targets higher and reinforcing the bullish narrative into earnings season. Analysts Hike Their Micron Estimates, Pushing MU Stock Price Targets Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — coverage highlights sold‑out HBM capacity and that Micron is increasingly viewed as a direct AI‑infrastructure beneficiary, which draws thematic AI money. Bull of the Day: Micron (MU)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/tech headlines — broader AI‑chip and simulation advances (NVIDIA/Matlantis) keep the thematic tailwind but don’t change Micron’s company specifics. This Week In AI Chips - NVIDIA and Matlantis Transform Industrial Materials Simulation
- Neutral Sentiment: Retrospective coverage — pieces noting Micron’s huge 12‑month rally (Barron’s retrospective) raise visibility but add little incremental fundamental news. Barron’s Said Micron Was the Cheapest Stock in America. The Skeptics Were Wrong.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP Sumit Sadana sold about $10.1M of stock (24,000 shares) recently; the market often interprets large insider sales as short‑term profit‑taking and it can add pressure during a stretched rally. Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU EVP Sells $10,112,400.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/mean‑reversion risk — commentators warn the rally may have priced in significant optimism, prompting caution for new buyers and explaining short‑term pullbacks. Is Micron Technology's Stock Really That Cheap? Why Its Earnings Multiples Can Be Misleading
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback in memory names — a market note observed Micron and peers slipping as the sector “takes a breather” after the historic run, a likely proximate cause of intraday weakness. Micron Falls 5%, SanDisk Drops 7%: Are Memory Stocks Finally Taking a Breather After a Historic Run?
Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0%
The firm has a market cap of $514.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Micron Technology
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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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