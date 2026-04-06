Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 3.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $385.08 and last traded at $377.76. Approximately 40,995,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 40,806,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.24.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $463.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 93,623 shares worth $35,728,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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