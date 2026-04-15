Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 8.4% - Should You Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.8750. Approximately 1,727,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,016,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microvast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Microvast from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVST

Microvast Stock Up 7.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $619.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microvast by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol MVST, is a global provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for transportation and stationary energy storage applications. The company designs, develops and manufactures a range of battery cells, modules and packs tailored to electric buses, commercial vehicles, passenger cars and grid storage systems. Its technology emphasizes fast charging, long cycle life and high energy density to meet stringent performance requirements in demanding operating environments.

Founded in 2006, Microvast has established a vertically integrated platform that spans research and development, pilot production and full-scale manufacturing.

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