Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.78.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $164.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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