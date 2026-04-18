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Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ): a leveraged ETF that seeks daily returns equal to -3x the NASDAQ‑100, used as a short‑term bearish hedge rather than a long‑term holding.
  • Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL): a 2x leveraged ETF that targets twice the daily performance of Tesla, offering amplified upside and volatility for traders betting on TSLA moves.
  • Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): a San Francisco‑based telehealth platform providing mental, sexual, dermatology and primary care services, highlighted by MarketBeat for high recent dollar trading volume among mid‑caps.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a mix of growth potential and greater stability than small caps, while still carrying more volatility and upside potential than large-cap stocks, appealing to investors seeking a balance of risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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