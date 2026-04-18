Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often offer a mix of growth potential and greater stability than small caps, while still carrying more volatility and upside potential than large-cap stocks, appealing to investors seeking a balance of risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

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