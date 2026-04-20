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Mid Cap Stocks To Consider - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified three mid-cap names — SQQQ, HIMS, and ALCC — as the top mid-cap stocks by dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse fund that seeks daily results equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ-100, making it primarily a tactical bearish/hedging tool rather than a buy-and-hold security.
  • HIMS operates a telehealth platform serving mental, sexual, dermatology and primary care needs, while ALCC is a blank‑check acquisition company with no significant operations that aims to complete a business combination.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10–15 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index and region). Investors view them as a middle ground between large- and small-cap firms, often offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability—higher growth prospects than large caps but generally less volatility and risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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