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Mid Cap Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Soleno Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified five mid-cap names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL), and AXT (AXTI).
  • Soleno Therapeutics is a clinical‑stage biotech advancing Diazoxide Choline ER in a Phase III trial for Prader–Willi syndrome, while AXT supplies semiconductor substrates for data‑center connectivity, 5G, and lidar, highlighting distinct catalyst and industry exposures among the picks.
  • SQQQ and TSLL are leveraged ETFs (SQQQ targets three‑times the inverse of the NASDAQ‑100; TSLL is 2x Tesla), making them higher‑risk, short‑term trading instruments, and these mid‑cap names typically fall in the ~$2B–$10B market‑cap range, offering a balance between small‑ and large‑cap profiles.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Soleno Therapeutics, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Optoelectronics, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and AXT are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium market capitalizations—typically roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. For investors, they often offer a middle ground between the higher growth (and volatility) of small caps and the greater stability of large caps, making them useful for balancing risk and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Soleno Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Soleno Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Soleno Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Soleno Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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