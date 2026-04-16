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Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven Mid Cap names to watch today: SQQQ (ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ), HIMS (Hims & Hers Health), QBTS (D‑Wave Quantum), TSLL (Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X), AXTI (AXT), RGTI (Rigetti Computing), and SMR (NuScale Power).
  • These stocks were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Mid Cap issues in recent days; Mid Caps are typically companies with roughly $2 billion–$10 billion in market capitalization.
  • Key themes: SQQQ is a 3x inverse NASDAQ‑100 fund often used for hedging, while the list also highlights firms in quantum computing (D‑Wave, Rigetti), semiconductor substrates (AXT), telehealth (Hims & Hers), modular nuclear power (NuScale), and leveraged Tesla exposure (TSLL).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AXT, Rigetti Computing, and NuScale Power are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They are generally more established than small caps but still offer above-average growth potential and moderate volatility, making them a middle-ground option for investors seeking a balance of growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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