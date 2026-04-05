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Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights three mid-cap names to watch today — SQQQ, AAOI, and TSLL — which had the highest dollar trading volume among mid-cap stocks in recent days.
  • SQQQ is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF that seeks daily returns equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 and is often used as a short/hedge instrument.
  • AAOI designs and sells fiber‑optic networking products, while TSLL is the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares offering leveraged (2x) long exposure to Tesla.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Optoelectronics, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations, typically in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range (definitions vary by index and country). They generally offer a balance between growth potential and stability—more established than small caps but with higher growth prospects and somewhat more risk than large-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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