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Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlighted five mid-cap stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL), AXT (AXTI), Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU), and Fluence Energy (FLNC).
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse ETF designed to deliver three times the opposite of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100, making it a bearish trading tool.
  • AXT and Fluence Energy were singled out for their business exposure to semiconductor substrates and energy storage, respectively, while the other names are leveraged thematic funds tied to Tesla and Micron.
  • Interested in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AXT, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and Fluence Energy are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium-sized market capitalization, typically valued between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact ranges can vary by market. For stock market investors, they often represent a balance between the growth potential of smaller companies and the relative stability of larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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