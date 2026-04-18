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Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Mid Wynd's share price crossed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 723.77), trading as high as GBX 742.20 and last at GBX 740 on a volume of 87,378 shares.
  • Insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares at GBX 742 on March 6 (≈£37,100), and company insiders now own 5.58% of the stock.
  • The trust has a market cap of £217.8 million; the 200-day moving average (GBX 757.73) remains above the current price, and fundamentals show a negative P/E (−40.04) and negative ROE (−4.04%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Mid Wynd International Inv Tr.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.77 and traded as high as GBX 742.20. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 740, with a volume of 87,378 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a net margin of 130.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 per share, for a total transaction of £37,100. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc was formed on October 21, 1981 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

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