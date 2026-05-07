Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.540-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Middleby also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.270-2.390 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Middleby Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.34. Middleby has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $169.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $858,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,394,000 after acquiring an additional 929,688 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,256.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 260.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 303,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 289,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here