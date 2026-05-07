Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.7 million. Middleby also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.540-9.700 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.57. Middleby has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $169.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.19 million. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 135.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 280.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 90.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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