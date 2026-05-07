Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $142.50, but opened at $159.58. Middleby shares last traded at $155.9840, with a volume of 72,145 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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