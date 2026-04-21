MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Down 0.2% - Should You Sell?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO - Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 393.20 and last traded at GBX 394.15. 18,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.

Get MIGO alerts: Sign Up

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 389.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.07. The firm has a market cap of £67.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.38.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

MIGO invests in discount opportunities in the closed-ended sector where the managers believe there is a catalyst to extract the value. The trust is able to invest in any geography or asset class providing it is held in an investment trust structure. The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds. The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MIGO Opportunities Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MIGO Opportunities Trust wasn't on the list.

While MIGO Opportunities Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here