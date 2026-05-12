Millrose Properties Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Millrose Properties NYSE: MRP reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said were in line with expectations, citing recurring contractual income, disciplined capital deployment and continued demand from homebuilders seeking asset-light land strategies.

Chief Executive Officer and President Darren Richman said the company benefited from a homebuilding industry backdrop in which builders are trying to balance sales pace, margin pressure, future community growth and lower direct land ownership.

“You cannot grow community count while also shrinking your balance sheet unless you have a partner like Millrose,” Richman said. He added that homebuilders are making land and development commitments today that affect communities expected to produce in 2028 and 2029, even as near-term demand remains uneven.

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Quarterly earnings and balance sheet

Chief Financial Officer Garett Rosenblum said Millrose reported first-quarter net income of $122.9 million, or $0.74 per share. Results were driven by $185 million in option fees and about $10 million in development loan income.

Adjusted funds from operations totaled $125.9 million, or $0.76 per share. Rosenblum said AFFO provides “the clearest view” into the recurring distributable earnings power of the business. The company said there was no change to its previously issued guidance.

Book value per share was $35.26 at quarter-end. Millrose ended the quarter with total assets of approximately $9.6 billion and invested capital of $8.7 billion, up from $8.5 billion at year-end. The company said 95% of invested capital was pooled.

Millrose declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share, or $126.2 million in total. Richman said the dividend was fully covered by AFFO and represented an annualized dividend yield of 8.7% on book equity, up about 30 basis points from the prior quarter.

The company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio stood at about 29%, below its stated maximum of 33%. Millrose ended the quarter with about $425 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, approximately $49 million of cash and $1.5 billion of liquidity.

Capital structure and deployment

During the quarter, Millrose amended and restated its credit agreement, converting it from a secured facility to an unsecured structure and adding a $500 million delayed draw term loan commitment. Management said the move brought total unsecured capacity to approximately $1.8 billion and increased flexibility for future deployment.

Richman said the company has not yet turned to alternative financing structures such as joint ventures, in response to an analyst question about future capital constraints. He said Millrose currently has capacity through its revolver and capital recycling, while also monitoring potential future access to the equity markets.

“We’re not gonna walk away from business, and we’re certainly not gonna walk away from our existing clients and our new and growing relationships,” Richman said.

Builder relationships expand

Chief Operating Officer Rob Nitkin said Millrose ended the quarter with 17 counterparties, up from 15 at year-end, including a newly added top 10 publicly traded national homebuilder. Approximately 31% of invested capital was deployed outside the Lennar Master Program Agreement, with Lennar still representing about 69% of invested capital.

Nitkin said Millrose manages nearly 144,000 homesites across 904 communities in 30 states. He said relationships often begin small and expand as Millrose becomes integrated with a builder’s land finance team and gains trust with senior leadership.

“Each relationship starts small but builds on itself and builds on itself quickly,” Nitkin said during the Q&A session.

The company said its “Other Agreements” category is the main growth driver and currently generates weighted average yields of approximately 10.7%, compared with an average cost of debt of roughly 6%. Nitkin said the yield on that portfolio declined about 30 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower SOFR base rates, while option rate spreads remained unchanged. He said the decline was largely offset by lower interest expense on Millrose’s floating-rate credit facility.

In response to an analyst question, Nitkin said the average floor on option rates remains approximately 10%.

Market backdrop and regional trends

Senior Market Risk Analyst Steven Hensley said higher interest rates and weaker consumer confidence have created near-term variability, but he said the long-term housing backdrop remains supported by structural undersupply.

Hensley said public homebuilders have reported elevated incentives, with rate buydowns remaining the dominant tool, though some builders noted sequential declines in incentives on new orders. He said those incentives do not affect Millrose’s contractual income.

He also said builders are shifting toward build-to-order strategies and reducing spec inventory, which Millrose views as supportive of steady homesite takedowns. Community count growth remains a priority across the builders Millrose tracks, with targets ranging from 3% to 25% year-over-year, according to Hensley.

Geographically, Hensley said the Carolinas, the broader Southeast and several Midwest markets continue to show relative strength. He also said signals across most Florida markets have improved from a year ago, while Texas remains challenged by elevated inventory levels.

Nitkin highlighted a post-quarter-end payoff of approximately $284 million on a development loan cross-collateralized by multiple Florida communities. He said principal, accrued interest and fees were paid in full, describing the repayment as evidence of the company’s underwriting in a market where some Florida submarkets have faced oversupply concerns.

Questions on regulation and M&A

During the question-and-answer session, Richman was asked about uncertainty in Washington related to single-family rental build activity. He said Millrose has seen no change in behavior in its existing portfolio, though prospective capital entering build-to-rent and rental conversion strategies has cooled.

Richman also said Millrose is aware of M&A discussions in the homebuilding sector and may serve as a “tool in the tool belt” for transactions, though he said it is difficult to predict when any deal may be announced or completed.

Management closed the call by emphasizing that Millrose’s model is based on contractual recurring income, capital discipline and long-term relationships with homebuilders seeking to own less land while maintaining future community growth.

About Millrose Properties NYSE: MRP

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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