Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital Group

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Mincon Group Stock Performance

's stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:MCON traded down GBX 1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 58.12. 14,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £123.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.25. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 28 and a 52-week high of GBX 63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.89.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

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