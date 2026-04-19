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Mining Stocks To Follow Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caterpillar (CAT), IREN (IREN), and Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX) are the three mining stocks to watch today, identified by MarketBeat's screener for the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • Caterpillar is a major manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, positioning it to benefit from infrastructure and data‑center related machinery demand.
  • IREN owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers, offering crypto‑mining exposure, while Freeport‑McMoRan is a large global copper and gold producer with assets like the Grasberg district and multiple North and South American mines.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, IREN, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, develop, and extract mineral resources and metals (such as gold, copper, coal, or lithium) and are bought and sold on public markets. For investors, they provide exposure to commodity prices and sector-specific risks—typically exhibiting higher volatility and sensitivity to metal prices, operational setbacks, and geopolitical or regulatory issues. Mining equities range from small "junior" explorers to large "major" producers, each carrying different risk-return profiles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

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While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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