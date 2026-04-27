Mining Stocks To Follow Today - April 27th

IREN, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, and extract mineral resources such as gold, copper, coal, and rare earths. For investors, they offer exposure to commodity prices and production volumes and tend to be more cyclical and volatile than the broader market, with significant operational, geopolitical, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN
Caterpillar (CAT)
Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX
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