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Mining Stocks To Research - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Caterpillar (CAT), IREN, and Freeport‑McMoRan (FCX) as the three mining stocks to watch after they logged the highest dollar trading volume recently, noting mining stocks provide commodity exposure but tend to be volatile.
  • Caterpillar is a global maker of construction and mining equipment and is cited as benefiting from the data‑center boom, a factor that may support demand but raises valuation questions.
  • IREN operates bitcoin‑mining data centers (formerly Iris Energy), while Freeport‑McMoRan is a leading copper and gold miner with major global assets, including the Grasberg district in Indonesia and multiple North and South American mines.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Caterpillar, IREN, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, extract, or process mined commodities—such as gold, silver, copper, coal, or lithium. They give investors exposure to commodity prices and tend to be volatile because of swings in metal markets, production and operational risks, and geopolitical or regulatory factors, so they are often used for commodity-driven growth or portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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