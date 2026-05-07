Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.67.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($13.06). The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business's revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $435,249.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $775,299.42. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Quan sold 7,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $670,258.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,110.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,616. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical milestone — Mirum announced the primary endpoint was met in the VISTAS study of volixibat in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a meaningful catalyst that expands the company’s late‑stage pipeline value and underpins renewed investor interest. Read More.

Clinical milestone — Mirum announced the primary endpoint was met in the VISTAS study of volixibat in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a meaningful catalyst that expands the company’s late‑stage pipeline value and underpins renewed investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and guidance lift — Q1 revenue came in at $159.9M (up 43% YoY) versus analyst estimates near $148.2M, and management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $660–$680M (above consensus of ~$644M), supporting upside to near‑term sales expectations. Read More.

Revenue beat and guidance lift — Q1 revenue came in at $159.9M (up 43% YoY) versus analyst estimates near $148.2M, and management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $660–$680M (above consensus of ~$644M), supporting upside to near‑term sales expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor/analyst attention and M&A chatter — media coverage highlights a >$1B addressable opportunity and new analyst target moves and buyout speculation, which can attract retail and institutional buying. Read More.

Investor/analyst attention and M&A chatter — media coverage highlights a >$1B addressable opportunity and new analyst target moves and buyout speculation, which can attract retail and institutional buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Record of management commentary — the earnings conference call transcript is available for detail on drivers, commercial uptake and cadence of pipeline programs; investors will parse commentary for sustainability of revenue and timing of launch/label expansion. Read More.

Record of management commentary — the earnings conference call transcript is available for detail on drivers, commercial uptake and cadence of pipeline programs; investors will parse commentary for sustainability of revenue and timing of launch/label expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS confusion and reported miss — some reported EPS figures looked worse than expected (one feed showed a large negative figure driven by non‑recurring items), creating headline risk; the company still shows negative net margin and ROE, and that may temper enthusiasm until accounting noise is reconciled. Read More.

EPS confusion and reported miss — some reported EPS figures looked worse than expected (one feed showed a large negative figure driven by non‑recurring items), creating headline risk; the company still shows negative net margin and ROE, and that may temper enthusiasm until accounting noise is reconciled. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downward revisions to EPS models — HC Wainwright trimmed Q3/Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates (while keeping a buy rating and $175 PT), suggesting near‑term profitability will be weaker than previously modeled. Read More.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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