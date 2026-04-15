Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $13.95. 444,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 832,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVO. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Mission Produce to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Mission Produce Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 985,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $11,591,879.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,837,286 shares in the company, valued at $103,926,483.36. This represents a 12.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,922,714 shares of company stock valued at $23,453,205. Corporate insiders own 30.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

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