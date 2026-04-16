Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $28.27. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 583 shares traded.

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Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITEY is one of Japan's largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company's commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

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