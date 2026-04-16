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Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Mitsubishi Estate logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down — Mitsubishi Estate opened at $28.27 after closing at $29.86 and last traded around $29.25 on light volume (583 shares).
  • Quarterly results showed EPS of $0.31, which met estimates, while revenue was $3.0B (slightly below the $3.04B consensus); the company set FY2026 guidance at 1.180 EPS.
  • Key metrics: market cap $35.58B, P/E 22.84, debt-to-equity 1.26, current ratio 1.97, and technicals of a 50-day SMA $30.26 versus 200-day SMA $25.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mitsubishi Estate.

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $28.27. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 583 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITEY is one of Japan's largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company's commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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