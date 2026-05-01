Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to post earnings of $0.1646 per share and revenue of $10.4314 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion.

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

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