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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Earnings due May 8: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is expected to report results on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting $0.1646 EPS and $10.4314 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • Last quarter the company beat EPS estimates ($0.19 vs. $0.13) but slightly missed on revenue ($7.74B vs. $7.86B), with a net margin of 5.21% and ROE of 10.91%.
  • Stock snapshot and sentiment: MHI has a market cap of about $98.2 billion and a P/E of ~52, a 12‑month range of $17.15–$34.50, and a consensus analyst rating of Hold after a Zacks upgrade.
  • Interested in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to post earnings of $0.1646 per share and revenue of $10.4314 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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