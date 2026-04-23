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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-strong trading volume: About 103,549 shares traded on Thursday (a 173% increase from the prior session), with the stock last quoted at $29.80 versus a prior close of $28.3150.
  • Zacks upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from "strong sell" to "hold" on Feb. 20; two analysts rate the stock a Hold and MarketBeat's consensus is Hold.
  • In the latest quarter MHI reported EPS of $0.19 (beating the $0.13 estimate) while revenue was $7.74B (below the $7.86B estimate); the company has a market cap of ~$100.9B and a PE of 53.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session's volume of 37,918 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $28.3150.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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