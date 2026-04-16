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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares gapped down, opening at $29.40 after a prior close of $30.3750 and last trading at $29.40 on light volume (668 shares).
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Feb. 20; two analysts currently rate the stock as Hold and the MarketBeat consensus is Hold.
  • The company reported Q/earnings of $0.19 per share (above the $0.13 estimate) while revenue was $7.74 billion versus a $7.86 billion estimate; MHI has a market cap of $96.32 billion and a P/E of 50.98.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.3750, but opened at $29.40. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 668 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company's activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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